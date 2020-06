Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Like new, fully furnished 2BR/2BA apartment on main level of 2 story home with private laundry area and off street parking just outside front door, a premium property in downtown Durham. Walk to all downtown venues in minutes including weekly Farmer's Market, Central Park, The Carolina Theater and Duke's E Campus. Move right in. All utilities and internet connection are included. Can rent furnished or unfurnished. Available June 25th Call agent owner for appointment.