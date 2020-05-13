Amenities

606 E. Markham Ave. Available 08/08/20



Timeless renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large corner lot in desirable Duke Park!



Walk downtown from this adorable bungalow, enjoy the front porch with coffee on your day off...or easily catch hwy 55, 85 or 15-501.



Historic Duke Park is full of mature trees, large lots and examples of varying architectural styles from the past century. Your bungalow is part of this rich history and boasts large windows for lots of natural light, hardwood floors and a gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless appliances.



The large corner lot features a new back deck, a fire pit for entertaining as well as a storage shed complete with lawn mower.



Dogs/cats allowed with approval and deposits



Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify



Showings MUST be scheduled by email



Offered by: Acorn + Oak Property Management



Contact Anna Bloodworth anna@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



