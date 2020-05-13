All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 606 E. Markham Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
606 E. Markham Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

606 E. Markham Ave.

606 East Markham Avenue · (919) 675-1444 ext. 12
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

606 East Markham Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Duke Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 E. Markham Ave. · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
606 E. Markham Ave. Available 08/08/20 Timeless renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large corner lot in desirable Duke Park -

Timeless renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large corner lot in desirable Duke Park!

Walk downtown from this adorable bungalow, enjoy the front porch with coffee on your day off...or easily catch hwy 55, 85 or 15-501.

Historic Duke Park is full of mature trees, large lots and examples of varying architectural styles from the past century. Your bungalow is part of this rich history and boasts large windows for lots of natural light, hardwood floors and a gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless appliances.

The large corner lot features a new back deck, a fire pit for entertaining as well as a storage shed complete with lawn mower.

Dogs/cats allowed with approval and deposits

Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify

Showings MUST be scheduled by email

Offered by: Acorn + Oak Property Management

Contact Anna Bloodworth anna@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE4828556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have any available units?
606 E. Markham Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 E. Markham Ave. have?
Some of 606 E. Markham Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 E. Markham Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
606 E. Markham Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E. Markham Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 E. Markham Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. offer parking?
No, 606 E. Markham Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 E. Markham Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have a pool?
No, 606 E. Markham Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have accessible units?
No, 606 E. Markham Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E. Markham Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 E. Markham Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 E. Markham Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 606 E. Markham Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd
Durham, NC 27707
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd
Durham, NC 27707
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr
Durham, NC 27705
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street
Durham, NC 27701
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy
Durham, NC 27703
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity