w/d hookup air conditioning fireplace extra storage range refrigerator

5505 Revere Road Available 06/26/20 5505 Revere Road - Three Bedroom, 2 Bath 1636 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes: Stove and Refrigerator. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Gas Water Heater, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.



Amenities include: Outside Storage, Storage Building, Fireplace in Living room which can not be used until inspected.



Directions: South: Parkwood. From Fayettevill Road, go East on HWY 54 and turn Right on Revere Road.



Coming 6/26/2020



