5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Massive 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Woodcroft! - Woodcroft is one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods in Durham! If you like to be in the middle of the action, and enjoy greenways and beautiful scenery, then this beauty is right up your alley!! Walk in and immediately be "wow"ed by the open and bright living area that boasts a beautiful vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan for extra comfort! Beautiful carpet and freshly painted walls give this quiet end-unit an edge over all of the competition.



Imagine yourself entertaining friends and family on the gorgeous oversized deck that backs up to a wooded walking trail! Also, downstairs you will find a HUGE third bedroom, so if you are living with a roommate, or combining families, this layout is sure to please!



As far as location, you can't beat it! You will be minutes to the areas best shopping, healthcare, and technology - Southpoint Mall, Duke/UNC Hospitals, RTP, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport are minutes from your front door!



Video Tour: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0oqVno4tQ-NRMbfgVthVpmBnw



Book your viewing today! Contact Carrie/Ty for more details - live@acorn-oak.com.



Strict rental qualifications include a 650+ credit score and income of 3x the monthly rent combined.



