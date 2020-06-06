All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A

5500 Fortunes Ridge Dr · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Woodcroft
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5500 Fortunes Ridge Dr, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Massive 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Woodcroft! - Woodcroft is one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods in Durham! If you like to be in the middle of the action, and enjoy greenways and beautiful scenery, then this beauty is right up your alley!! Walk in and immediately be "wow"ed by the open and bright living area that boasts a beautiful vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan for extra comfort! Beautiful carpet and freshly painted walls give this quiet end-unit an edge over all of the competition.

Imagine yourself entertaining friends and family on the gorgeous oversized deck that backs up to a wooded walking trail! Also, downstairs you will find a HUGE third bedroom, so if you are living with a roommate, or combining families, this layout is sure to please!

As far as location, you can't beat it! You will be minutes to the areas best shopping, healthcare, and technology - Southpoint Mall, Duke/UNC Hospitals, RTP, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport are minutes from your front door!

Video Tour: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0oqVno4tQ-NRMbfgVthVpmBnw

Book your viewing today! Contact Carrie/Ty for more details - live@acorn-oak.com.

Strict rental qualifications include a 650+ credit score and income of 3x the monthly rent combined.

(RLNE4045640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have any available units?
5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have?
Some of 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A offer parking?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have a pool?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have accessible units?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr
Durham, NC 27707
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr
Durham, NC 27713
University Hill
3806 University Drive
Durham, NC 27707
Arboretum at Southpoint
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive
Durham, NC 27703
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity