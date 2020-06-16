5140 Grandale Drive

Amenities
This two-story, NEWLY RENNOVATED, bright and spacious home features an eat in kitchen, large master w/garden tub and is minutes from Southpoint Mall, I-40, and RTP.
AVAILABLE APRIL 01!! ** MUST SEE**
**NO CARPET
**STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR
** ONE CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING IN DRIVEWAY
** TWO SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSETS
**WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS
Please visit fairfaxpm.com for more informaton.
Gov't vouchers are not accepted.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Available 4/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.