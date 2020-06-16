All apartments in Durham
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

5140 Grandale Drive

5140 Grandale Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1454418
Location

5140 Grandale Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This two-story, NEWLY RENNOVATED, bright and spacious home features an eat in kitchen, large master w/garden tub and is minutes from Southpoint Mall, I-40, and RTP.

AVAILABLE APRIL 01!! ** MUST SEE**

**NO CARPET
**STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR
** ONE CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING IN DRIVEWAY
** TWO SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSETS
**WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS

Please visit fairfaxpm.com for more informaton.

Gov't vouchers are not accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Grandale Drive have any available units?
5140 Grandale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 5140 Grandale Drive have?
Some of 5140 Grandale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Grandale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Grandale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Grandale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 Grandale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Grandale Drive does offer parking.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Grandale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive have a pool?
No, 5140 Grandale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5140 Grandale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 Grandale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 Grandale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5140 Grandale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
