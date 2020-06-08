510 Everett Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Duke Park! - AVAILABLE NOW!!



Durham’s Duke Park neighborhood has it all! Less than 1.5 miles to Downtown Durham and less than a half mile to the park, this house has the location you are looking for. 15 min walk to Fullsteam, Geer Street Garden and The Pit. If its nature you’re after, the S. Ellerbee Creek Trail is only a short distance from the house and is a great trail system to explore Durham.



There is an open floor plan with hardwood floors that flow throughout the living room into the dining area and bedrooms. The kitchen connects to the dining area via a pass thru wall which really opens the space for entertaining. The 2 bedrooms in the front of the house have hardwood floors and are separated by a spacious full bathroom. The master suite with its large closets is located at the rear of the house The large mud room / laundry area includes a washer and dryer and leads into the fenced in backyard.



Pets are allowed with owner’s approval and additional pet deposit.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please email Stephen and Allison at Showing@acorn-oak.com.



