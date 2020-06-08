All apartments in Durham
510 Everett Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

510 Everett Place

510 Everett Place · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Everett Place, Durham, NC 27701
Duke Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Everett Place · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Duke Park! - AVAILABLE NOW!!

Durham’s Duke Park neighborhood has it all! Less than 1.5 miles to Downtown Durham and less than a half mile to the park, this house has the location you are looking for. 15 min walk to Fullsteam, Geer Street Garden and The Pit. If its nature you’re after, the S. Ellerbee Creek Trail is only a short distance from the house and is a great trail system to explore Durham.

There is an open floor plan with hardwood floors that flow throughout the living room into the dining area and bedrooms. The kitchen connects to the dining area via a pass thru wall which really opens the space for entertaining. The 2 bedrooms in the front of the house have hardwood floors and are separated by a spacious full bathroom. The master suite with its large closets is located at the rear of the house The large mud room / laundry area includes a washer and dryer and leads into the fenced in backyard.

Pets are allowed with owner’s approval and additional pet deposit.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please email Stephen and Allison at Showing@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE2793783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Everett Place have any available units?
510 Everett Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 510 Everett Place currently offering any rent specials?
510 Everett Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Everett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Everett Place is pet friendly.
Does 510 Everett Place offer parking?
No, 510 Everett Place does not offer parking.
Does 510 Everett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Everett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Everett Place have a pool?
No, 510 Everett Place does not have a pool.
Does 510 Everett Place have accessible units?
No, 510 Everett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Everett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Everett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Everett Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Everett Place does not have units with air conditioning.
