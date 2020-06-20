All apartments in Durham
4100 Five Oaks Dr #49
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4100 Five Oaks Dr #49

4100 Five Oaks Drive · (919) 493-7633
Location

4100 Five Oaks Drive, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Great Five Oaks Townhouse featuring eat in kitchen and plenty of cabinet and work space, Decorative back splash, tile floor plus sliding glass door access tot he front porch/deck. The dining room has as chair rail, bead board and a nifty pizza pass through window. The living room has mosaic glass tile fireplace and there is also a sliding glass door to a large rear deck. The first floor also offers an office which could serve as a bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, a laundry, two full baths and a balcony. . Pool, Tennis, Gym, Dog Park are included with this rental home. Have a 625 credit score with no evictions or collections. Pets restricted. No smoking, undergrads or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have any available units?
4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have?
Some of 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 offer parking?
No, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 has a pool.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4100 Five Oaks Dr #49 has units with air conditioning.
