4100 Five Oaks Dr #49

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park gym pool tennis court

Great Five Oaks Townhouse featuring eat in kitchen and plenty of cabinet and work space, Decorative back splash, tile floor plus sliding glass door access tot he front porch/deck. The dining room has as chair rail, bead board and a nifty pizza pass through window. The living room has mosaic glass tile fireplace and there is also a sliding glass door to a large rear deck. The first floor also offers an office which could serve as a bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, a laundry, two full baths and a balcony. . Pool, Tennis, Gym, Dog Park are included with this rental home. Have a 625 credit score with no evictions or collections. Pets restricted. No smoking, undergrads or Section 8.