4100 Five Oaks Dr #49

Amenities
Great Five Oaks Townhouse featuring eat in kitchen and plenty of cabinet and work space, Decorative back splash, tile floor plus sliding glass door access tot he front porch/deck. The dining room has as chair rail, bead board and a nifty pizza pass through window. The living room has mosaic glass tile fireplace and there is also a sliding glass door to a large rear deck. The first floor also offers an office which could serve as a bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, a laundry, two full baths and a balcony. . Pool, Tennis, Gym, Dog Park are included with this rental home. Have a 625 credit score with no evictions or collections. Pets restricted. No smoking, undergrads or Section 8.