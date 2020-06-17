409 East Maynard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home. We are in the final stages of renovations - Stainless Steel Appliances are on their way! This 2-bedroom 1-Bath duplex features plank flooring, contemporary paint and light fixtures, all-new HVAC with digital thermostats, charming kitchen with a sunny window, granite counters, and a back entrance with a shared walkout back porch. Each duplex has a dedicated laundry closet with washer/dryer connections for a stackable unit. Come on in and take a tour and claim your new place. Let’s talk today!! Pets negotiable additional pet fees and pet rent will apply. Smoke Free Property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.