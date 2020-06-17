All apartments in Durham
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:21 AM

409 East Maynard Avenue

409 East Maynard Avenue · (919) 230-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home. We are in the final stages of renovations - Stainless Steel Appliances are on their way! This 2-bedroom 1-Bath duplex features plank flooring, contemporary paint and light fixtures, all-new HVAC with digital thermostats, charming kitchen with a sunny window, granite counters, and a back entrance with a shared walkout back porch. Each duplex has a dedicated laundry closet with washer/dryer connections for a stackable unit. Come on in and take a tour and claim your new place. Let’s talk today!! Pets negotiable additional pet fees and pet rent will apply. Smoke Free Property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have any available units?
409 East Maynard Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 East Maynard Avenue have?
Some of 409 East Maynard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 East Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 East Maynard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 East Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 East Maynard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue offer parking?
No, 409 East Maynard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 East Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 East Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 East Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 East Maynard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 East Maynard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 East Maynard Avenue has units with air conditioning.
