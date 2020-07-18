Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4014 Ellisfield Available 08/24/20 Nice 3 bedroom home with fenced yard close to Duke! - AVAILABLE LATE AUGUST



If looking for easy access to both Duke and downtown Durham without being on campus or downtown, this is your home.



What you get: Close proximity to Duke and Duke Forest, easy access to 147, 85, 15-501, and Hillsborough Rd., off-street parking, attached garage, large fenced back yard, private street, large kitchen, separate dining room, 2 1/2 bath, back porch, on-site laundry machines, and much more!



Pets welcome with approval and pet deposits, but non-pet tenants preferred. One pet limit.



650+ credit requirement.



Tenants in property, requires a minimum of 24 hour notice for all showings.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com



