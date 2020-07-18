All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4014 Ellisfield

4014 Ellisfield Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 60
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4014 Ellisfield Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 Ellisfield · Avail. Aug 24

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4014 Ellisfield Available 08/24/20 Nice 3 bedroom home with fenced yard close to Duke! - AVAILABLE LATE AUGUST

If looking for easy access to both Duke and downtown Durham without being on campus or downtown, this is your home.

What you get: Close proximity to Duke and Duke Forest, easy access to 147, 85, 15-501, and Hillsborough Rd., off-street parking, attached garage, large fenced back yard, private street, large kitchen, separate dining room, 2 1/2 bath, back porch, on-site laundry machines, and much more!

Pets welcome with approval and pet deposits, but non-pet tenants preferred. One pet limit.

650+ credit requirement.

Tenants in property, requires a minimum of 24 hour notice for all showings.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE3293367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Ellisfield have any available units?
4014 Ellisfield has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4014 Ellisfield have?
Some of 4014 Ellisfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Ellisfield currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Ellisfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Ellisfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Ellisfield is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Ellisfield offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Ellisfield offers parking.
Does 4014 Ellisfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Ellisfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Ellisfield have a pool?
No, 4014 Ellisfield does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Ellisfield have accessible units?
No, 4014 Ellisfield does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Ellisfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Ellisfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Ellisfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4014 Ellisfield has units with air conditioning.
Equal Housing Opportunity