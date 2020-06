Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Durham - Come see this amazing two bedroom townhouse in Durham. It has everything you are looking for in a house. Recently remodeled and ready for you to call home



Close to everything in Durham and Raleigh



Text ?+1 (361) 356-3293?



(RLNE5168675)