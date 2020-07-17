All apartments in Durham
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln.

2653 Magnolia Tree Lane · (919) 675-1444 ext. 13
Location

2653 Magnolia Tree Lane, Durham, NC 27703
Ed Cook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2653 Magnolia Tree Ln. · Avail. Aug 31

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
media room
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln. Available 08/31/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with Office in NE Durham! - APPOINTMENTS BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE!

AVAILABLE AUGUST 31ST!

Look no further for your dream house this rental season 2653 Magnolia Tree Lane is exactly what you're looking for!

Just look at these amenities:
With a beautiful modern design, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, extra deep kitchen sink, granite countertops, expresso cabinetry, pantry, gas fireplace, hardwoods throughout the first floor, separate office, half bath, ceiling fans, can lighting, textured dining room ceiling with dropdown light, built in knook, garage, optional alarm system, and plenty large windows providing natural light, this home has it all!

Upstairs the three good sized bedrooms offer upgraded closets and like-new carpet. The master also includes vaulted ceiling, separate closets, a Jack and Jill master bath arrangement and of course, upgraded cabinetry and countertops!

But wait, there's even more. A large loft above the garge with attic cubbies, soft carpet, and steepled ceiling make it a perfect place for a den, theater room, or play area.

The architecture and landscaping of the exterior match the inside quality as well, and you'll love the deck out back over looking a quiet coldesac. And of course, enjoy the community pool!

Don't miss out on this one of a kind house!
Schedule a tour today!

Pets allowed with approval and fees
W/D included

Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management, LLC. Contact Daniel@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing.
www.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5451099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

