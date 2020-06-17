All apartments in Durham
2603 Owen St

2603 Owen Street · (980) 228-6062
Location

2603 Owen Street, Durham, NC 27703
Hoover Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
Owen House - Property Id: 181135

Beautifully renovated 3 bd 2ba on a large corner lot in a quiet up-and-coming neighborhood. Large kitchen with new dark stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas range, Instaview refrigerator, granite counters and a nice bar height counter seating area. Master suite features dual vanities, frameless shower, granite counter and a walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom is smaller, ideal for a nursery, small child or office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the house except bathrooms which features custom tile. Washer/dryer are included and ceiling fans are in every room. The home also has a huge screened-in porch with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan, a metal roof, alarm system and a large carport. Walk to the mini mart or Sofia's Pizza. Drive/Uber in minutes to downtown.
One month security deposit, renter's insurance and good credit is required (background check req). Tenant's respons. for all utilities/yard maintenance. Pets require approval w/$250 nonrefundable dpst. Text 9802286062
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181135
Property Id 181135

(RLNE5619802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Owen St have any available units?
2603 Owen St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2603 Owen St have?
Some of 2603 Owen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Owen St currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Owen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Owen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Owen St is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Owen St offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Owen St does offer parking.
Does 2603 Owen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 Owen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Owen St have a pool?
No, 2603 Owen St does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Owen St have accessible units?
No, 2603 Owen St does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Owen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Owen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Owen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Owen St does not have units with air conditioning.
