2603 Owen St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport parking

Owen House - Property Id: 181135



Beautifully renovated 3 bd 2ba on a large corner lot in a quiet up-and-coming neighborhood. Large kitchen with new dark stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas range, Instaview refrigerator, granite counters and a nice bar height counter seating area. Master suite features dual vanities, frameless shower, granite counter and a walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom is smaller, ideal for a nursery, small child or office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the house except bathrooms which features custom tile. Washer/dryer are included and ceiling fans are in every room. The home also has a huge screened-in porch with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan, a metal roof, alarm system and a large carport. Walk to the mini mart or Sofia's Pizza. Drive/Uber in minutes to downtown.

One month security deposit, renter's insurance and good credit is required (background check req). Tenant's respons. for all utilities/yard maintenance. Pets require approval w/$250 nonrefundable dpst. Text 9802286062

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181135

