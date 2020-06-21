Amenities

2412 Englewood Ave Available 08/10/20 Adorable Bungalow Home in Old West Durham - All Appliances - Fenced Yd - Spacious 2 bedroom Craftsman style bungalow constructed circa 1920 and on the Historic Register of the Watts-Hillandale Historic District. Features refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air-conditioning and tons of vintage charm. Appliances include central heat and air-conditioning, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and security system. Great front porch, fenced back yard and private off-street parking. Only blocks to 9th Street shopping and restaurants and convenient to Duke East and West Campus.



