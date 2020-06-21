All apartments in Durham
2412 Englewood Ave
2412 Englewood Ave

2412 Englewood Avenue · (919) 416-0393
Location

2412 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC 27705
Watts Hospital-Hillandale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2412 Englewood Ave · Avail. Aug 10

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2412 Englewood Ave Available 08/10/20 Adorable Bungalow Home in Old West Durham - All Appliances - Fenced Yd - Spacious 2 bedroom Craftsman style bungalow constructed circa 1920 and on the Historic Register of the Watts-Hillandale Historic District. Features refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air-conditioning and tons of vintage charm. Appliances include central heat and air-conditioning, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and security system. Great front porch, fenced back yard and private off-street parking. Only blocks to 9th Street shopping and restaurants and convenient to Duke East and West Campus.

(RLNE2696828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Englewood Ave have any available units?
2412 Englewood Ave has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2412 Englewood Ave have?
Some of 2412 Englewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Englewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Englewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Englewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Englewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2412 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2412 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Englewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2412 Englewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
