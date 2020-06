Amenities

Lovely triplex located in Forest Hills. Pet friendly! Close to everything, five minutes to downtown Durham, shopping, and restaurants. Up to two cats or one dog under 45 pounds allowed w/ approval and add'l security deposit. Washer/dryer inclu. Bedrooms are upstairs with a shared hall bath. Half bath located downstairs. Unit #2 will be available July 6, 2020. App for #2 https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/726725