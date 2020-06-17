All apartments in Durham
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:14 PM

209 Bell Street

209 Bell Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1180376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Bell Street, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Accepts Section 8. Nice single level home a block from NCCU is an absolute must see. It is a cozy home was renovated last year and features 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite bathroom. The home is situated on a double lot, with tons of parking. It has new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and appliances... All new flooring and light fixtures, new paint and so much more. Washer and dryer hook-up but no washer and dryer in the unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Bell Street have any available units?
209 Bell Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Bell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Bell Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 Bell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 209 Bell Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 Bell Street does offer parking.
Does 209 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Bell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Bell Street have a pool?
No, 209 Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Bell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Bell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Bell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
