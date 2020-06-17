209 Bell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

Accepts Section 8. Nice single level home a block from NCCU is an absolute must see. It is a cozy home was renovated last year and features 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite bathroom. The home is situated on a double lot, with tons of parking. It has new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and appliances... All new flooring and light fixtures, new paint and so much more. Washer and dryer hook-up but no washer and dryer in the unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.