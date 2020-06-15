All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 208 W Geer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
208 W Geer St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:31 PM

208 W Geer St

208 West Geer Street · (919) 213-1575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

208 West Geer Street, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 W Geer St · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
208 W Geer St Available 05/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 2bd/2ba Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available May 20, 2020 for a move-in! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home!

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba home walking distance to downtown Durham! 208 W Geer is just a four minute walk from Cocoa Cinnamon, Motorco, Fullsteam Brewery, and a 15 minute walk to the heart of downtown. Five minute drive to I-85 for those commuting!

Completely renovated from top to bottom with an open concept and stunning wood floors. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a tile backsplash to top off the overall modern feel of the home. Large windows throughout home allow for plenty of natural light. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and attached full bathroom with two sinks. Gas fireplace in living room and electric fireplace in guest bedroom. Perched on a little hill, this home has plenty to offer those who are looking for some downtown living! Large front porch as well as partially fenced in backyard!

Washer/dryer included in rent.

No pets allowed. No undergrads please.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3942661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Geer St have any available units?
208 W Geer St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 W Geer St have?
Some of 208 W Geer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W Geer St currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Geer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Geer St pet-friendly?
No, 208 W Geer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 208 W Geer St offer parking?
No, 208 W Geer St does not offer parking.
Does 208 W Geer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 W Geer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Geer St have a pool?
No, 208 W Geer St does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Geer St have accessible units?
No, 208 W Geer St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Geer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 W Geer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 W Geer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 W Geer St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 208 W Geer St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St
Durham, NC 27701
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St
Durham, NC 27705
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd
Durham, NC 27517
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir
Durham, NC 27713
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd
Durham, NC 27704
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity