208 W Geer St Available 05/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 2bd/2ba Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available May 20, 2020 for a move-in! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home!



Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba home walking distance to downtown Durham! 208 W Geer is just a four minute walk from Cocoa Cinnamon, Motorco, Fullsteam Brewery, and a 15 minute walk to the heart of downtown. Five minute drive to I-85 for those commuting!



Completely renovated from top to bottom with an open concept and stunning wood floors. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a tile backsplash to top off the overall modern feel of the home. Large windows throughout home allow for plenty of natural light. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and attached full bathroom with two sinks. Gas fireplace in living room and electric fireplace in guest bedroom. Perched on a little hill, this home has plenty to offer those who are looking for some downtown living! Large front porch as well as partially fenced in backyard!



Washer/dryer included in rent.



No pets allowed. No undergrads please.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



