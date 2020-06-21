Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1814 House Ave Unit B Available 08/14/20 Quiet Lakewood 2/1 with Off-Street Parking - Available August 14, 2020. - Another prime Lakewood location offered by Acorn + Oak available mid-August.



Hardwood floors and trendy kitchens warm up these quaint floorpans. If you are a pet lover or enjoy a nice walk around your neighborhood, you will be very happy with the things going on in Lakewood! If you have a roommate and need to save a few dollars on those overpriced rentals, this is IDEAL for you.



You are a short walk or bike ride from West Campus, and Lakewood is quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Durham.



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information about the home email heather@acorn-oak.com. Showings are scheduled by email only.



(RLNE4207203)