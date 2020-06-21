All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1814 House Ave Unit B

1814 House Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1814 House Avenue, Durham, NC 27707
Lakewood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1814 House Ave Unit B Available 08/14/20 Quiet Lakewood 2/1 with Off-Street Parking - Available August 14, 2020. - Another prime Lakewood location offered by Acorn + Oak available mid-August.

Hardwood floors and trendy kitchens warm up these quaint floorpans. If you are a pet lover or enjoy a nice walk around your neighborhood, you will be very happy with the things going on in Lakewood! If you have a roommate and need to save a few dollars on those overpriced rentals, this is IDEAL for you.

You are a short walk or bike ride from West Campus, and Lakewood is quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Durham.

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information about the home email heather@acorn-oak.com. Showings are scheduled by email only.

(RLNE4207203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have any available units?
1814 House Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
Is 1814 House Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1814 House Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 House Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 House Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1814 House Ave Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 House Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 1814 House Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1814 House Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 House Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 House Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 House Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
