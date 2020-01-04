1606 Rowemont Drive

Amenities

HURRY! Move in by July 1st to get September rent FREE. Beautiful rambling home features a large covered porch, a lovely LR, separate DR, spacious kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters, and a cozy breakfast nook. A spacious family room w/brick fireplace, upstairs master BR w/private, re-finished bath complete this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self guided viewing without appointment. Contact for details.



