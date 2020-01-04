All apartments in Durham
1606 Rowemont Drive
1606 Rowemont Drive

1606 Rowemont Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1522165
Location

1606 Rowemont Drive, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2261 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Property Amenities
HURRY! Move in by July 1st to get September rent FREE. Beautiful rambling home features a large covered porch, a lovely LR, separate DR, spacious kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters, and a cozy breakfast nook. A spacious family room w/brick fireplace, upstairs master BR w/private, re-finished bath complete this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self guided viewing without appointment. Contact for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have any available units?
1606 Rowemont Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1606 Rowemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Rowemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Rowemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive offer parking?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have a pool?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Rowemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Rowemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
