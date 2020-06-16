All apartments in Durham
15 Alamo Ct Unit A

15 Alamo Ct · (919) 907-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Alamo Ct, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Alamo Ct Unit A · Avail. Jun 26

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15 Alamo Ct Unit A Available 06/26/20 Available late June! Adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath duplex in American Village! - Charming and well-kept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in American Village available around June 26!

Perfect for roommates- each bedroom has ensuite and large closets. Wood burning fireplace and open first floor.

Seeking long-term lease. Pets (2 max) welcome with approval and extra deposit. Tenant responsible for rent, renter's insurance, all utilities. Lawncare included in rent. Washer and dryer provided.

View this home here! https://youtu.be/Au2V_zGXPpc

A credit score of 650+ and an income of 3x the monthly rental rate required to apply.

NO SMOKING.

Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management. Contact Lynlee Maddren for more information and to schedule a showing: lynlee@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5527425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have any available units?
15 Alamo Ct Unit A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Alamo Ct Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
15 Alamo Ct Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Alamo Ct Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A offer parking?
No, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have a pool?
No, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have accessible units?
No, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Alamo Ct Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Alamo Ct Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
