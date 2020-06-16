Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15 Alamo Ct Unit A Available 06/26/20 Available late June! Adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath duplex in American Village! - Charming and well-kept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in American Village available around June 26!



Perfect for roommates- each bedroom has ensuite and large closets. Wood burning fireplace and open first floor.



Seeking long-term lease. Pets (2 max) welcome with approval and extra deposit. Tenant responsible for rent, renter's insurance, all utilities. Lawncare included in rent. Washer and dryer provided.



View this home here! https://youtu.be/Au2V_zGXPpc



A credit score of 650+ and an income of 3x the monthly rental rate required to apply.



NO SMOKING.



Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management. Contact Lynlee Maddren for more information and to schedule a showing: lynlee@acorn-oak.com



