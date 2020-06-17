1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Updated 2 bedroom property in Durham - CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!

Apartment was just remodeled, all new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances, re-finished cabinets and some new fixtures! Has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Plenty of parking and convenient location in Durham - will go quickly!



Washer/Dryer HOOKUP

Non-aggressive pet breeds allowed with $200/per pet non-refundable fee



*** This is NOT a section 8 property***



For questions or showings contact: ashton@treasuredproperty.com or call/text 919-621-5233



