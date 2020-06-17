All apartments in Durham
1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B.
1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B

1410 Cherrycrest Drive · (919) 621-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Cherrycrest Drive, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Updated 2 bedroom property in Durham - CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!
Apartment was just remodeled, all new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances, re-finished cabinets and some new fixtures! Has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Plenty of parking and convenient location in Durham - will go quickly!

Washer/Dryer HOOKUP
Non-aggressive pet breeds allowed with $200/per pet non-refundable fee

*** This is NOT a section 8 property***

For questions or showings contact: ashton@treasuredproperty.com or call/text 919-621-5233

(RLNE5636378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have any available units?
1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have?
Some of 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

