1410 Cherrycrest Drive Unit B.

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom property in Durham - CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!
Apartment was just remodeled, all new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances, re-finished cabinets and some new fixtures! Has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Plenty of parking and convenient location in Durham - will go quickly!
Washer/Dryer HOOKUP
Non-aggressive pet breeds allowed with $200/per pet non-refundable fee
*** This is NOT a section 8 property***
For questions or showings contact: ashton@treasuredproperty.com or call/text 919-621-5233
(RLNE5636378)