Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

End unit in Wynterfield. Dining room, living area, kitchen on 1st. Carpet in living & dining. Separate dining room. Living room open to kitchen over breakfast bar. Gas log fireplace, ceiling fan, exit to patio in living room. Kitchen has pantry, island, appliances. Bedrooms up, with carpet, each has a walk-in closet, private bathroom. Master has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan. Master bathroom has 2 sinks. Washer/dryer up. 2 reserved parking spaces in front. $15/mo filter fee.