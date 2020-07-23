All apartments in Durham
/
Durham, NC
/
108 Hollow Oak Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

108 Hollow Oak Dr

108 Hollow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Hollow Oak Drive, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
pool
108 Hollow Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! - Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard!

This two story gem tucked in a quiet culdesac is perfect for those working in any part of the Triangle, with easy access to I-40, 1-47, and Fayetteville Rd. You'll be in Raleigh, Chapel Hill or Downtown Durham in 15 minutes!

Well placed renovations like sturdy, pet friendly laminate hardwoods downstairs, many bathroom upgrades, new carpet as well as a fenced backyard space create comfort for the whole family.

Woodcroft boasts a network of walking trails to enjoy as well as access to the American Tobacco Trail, along with a community pool for summertime fun at a reasonable fee.

Come see why this well loved classic Durham neighborhood has so many fans, be part of the fun as a new tenant here this Fall!

Property Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management

Pet's allowed with approval and deposit

650+ Credit Score required for lease

Income 3 times monthly rent required for lease

Showings scheduled via email only

Contact Anna Bloodworth to schedule a showing today: anna@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5171256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have any available units?
108 Hollow Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have?
Some of 108 Hollow Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Hollow Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 Hollow Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Hollow Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Hollow Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 108 Hollow Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Hollow Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 108 Hollow Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 Hollow Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Hollow Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Hollow Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Hollow Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
