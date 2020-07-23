Amenities

108 Hollow Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! - Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard!



This two story gem tucked in a quiet culdesac is perfect for those working in any part of the Triangle, with easy access to I-40, 1-47, and Fayetteville Rd. You'll be in Raleigh, Chapel Hill or Downtown Durham in 15 minutes!



Well placed renovations like sturdy, pet friendly laminate hardwoods downstairs, many bathroom upgrades, new carpet as well as a fenced backyard space create comfort for the whole family.



Woodcroft boasts a network of walking trails to enjoy as well as access to the American Tobacco Trail, along with a community pool for summertime fun at a reasonable fee.



Come see why this well loved classic Durham neighborhood has so many fans, be part of the fun as a new tenant here this Fall!



Property Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management



Pet's allowed with approval and deposit



650+ Credit Score required for lease



Income 3 times monthly rent required for lease



Showings scheduled via email only



Contact Anna Bloodworth to schedule a showing today: anna@acorn-oak.com



