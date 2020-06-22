All apartments in Durham
107 Radcliff Circle
107 Radcliff Circle

107 Radcliff Circle · (919) 360-8839
Location

107 Radcliff Circle, Durham, NC 27713
Parkwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Radcliff Circle · Avail. Aug 15

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
107 Radcliff Circle Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Parkwood! - Available August 20th!

Lovely 3 bedroom ranch home in Parkwood available August 20th. This property is just minutes away from both Southpoint and RTP!

This home offers multiple features highlighted by it’s big fenced in back yard and covered deck! The house is filled with natural sunlight and an open floor plan that includes hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The large kitchen comes with white appliances, great cabinet storage, and generous countertop space. On top of the 3 spacious bedrooms, this home offers a nice sized bonus room! A sunroom leading out to your covered deck completes this gorgeous home.

In addition, it offers a private driveway and a storage shed located behind the house. Pets are allowed with approval and fees!

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
Contact Derek to schedule your tour today at derek@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2516783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Radcliff Circle have any available units?
107 Radcliff Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Radcliff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
107 Radcliff Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Radcliff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Radcliff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle offer parking?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not offer parking.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle have a pool?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle have accessible units?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Radcliff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Radcliff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
