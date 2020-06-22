Amenities

107 Radcliff Circle Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Parkwood! - Available August 20th!



Lovely 3 bedroom ranch home in Parkwood available August 20th. This property is just minutes away from both Southpoint and RTP!



This home offers multiple features highlighted by it’s big fenced in back yard and covered deck! The house is filled with natural sunlight and an open floor plan that includes hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The large kitchen comes with white appliances, great cabinet storage, and generous countertop space. On top of the 3 spacious bedrooms, this home offers a nice sized bonus room! A sunroom leading out to your covered deck completes this gorgeous home.



In addition, it offers a private driveway and a storage shed located behind the house. Pets are allowed with approval and fees!



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

