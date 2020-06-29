Sign Up
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
10504 Conistan Pl
10504 Conistan Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
10504 Conistan Place, Cornelius, NC 28031
Wellsely Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10504 Conistan Pl Available 04/01/20 Ranch home in Wellsley Village - Lovely ranch home in Cornelius with large fenced private backyard. One car garage, fireplace, screened back porch
(RLNE5553494)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have any available units?
10504 Conistan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 10504 Conistan Pl have?
Some of 10504 Conistan Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 10504 Conistan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Conistan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Conistan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Conistan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Conistan Pl offers parking.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have a pool?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have accessible units?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
