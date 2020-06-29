All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like
10504 Conistan Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
10504 Conistan Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

10504 Conistan Pl

10504 Conistan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10504 Conistan Place, Cornelius, NC 28031
Wellsely Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10504 Conistan Pl Available 04/01/20 Ranch home in Wellsley Village - Lovely ranch home in Cornelius with large fenced private backyard. One car garage, fireplace, screened back porch

(RLNE5553494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10504 Conistan Pl have any available units?
10504 Conistan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 10504 Conistan Pl have?
Some of 10504 Conistan Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Conistan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Conistan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Conistan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Conistan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Conistan Pl offers parking.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have a pool?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have accessible units?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Conistan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 Conistan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with ParkingCornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College