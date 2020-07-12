Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cornelius apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
19 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8901 Oakmoor Court
8901 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1652 sqft
8901 Oakmoor Court Available 08/01/20 8901 Oakmoor Court - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
9000 Mapledale Court
9000 Mapledale Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2466 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20212 Amy Lee Drive
20212 Amy Lee Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Green
11512 Heritage Green Dr
11512 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1715 sqft
11512 Heritage Green Dr Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom. 2.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21434 Country Club Drive
21434 Country Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2713 sqft
HARD TO FIND WATERFRONT HOME! VACATION EVERYDAY! STUNNING WIDE WATER VIEWS! This adorable 4-Bedroom lake-front home in Country Club Shores. Beautiful views from almost every room in the house. Over 125 feet of water frontage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,280
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell Station
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
City Guide for Cornelius, NC

Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.

Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cornelius, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cornelius apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

