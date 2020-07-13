All apartments in Cornelius
One Norman Square

19532 One Norman Blvd · (704) 207-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive a $250 or $500 Visa Gift Card on Select Homes after move-in when you apply today!
Location

19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19220N · Avail. Oct 3

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 19520J · Avail. Aug 29

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19220P · Avail. Sep 15

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19415H · Avail. Aug 22

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 19415J · Avail. Aug 22

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Norman Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
The professional staff at One Norman Square is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Cornelius, North Carolina, located directly across from Lake Norman. Your new home will offer luxury living in a premier Lake Norman location. Residents value the impressive selection of floor plans and amenities as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The neighborhood is great for commuters with Interstate 77, NC Route 73, and the Interstate 485 connector close by. Your community is surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the charming town of Cornelius. Uptown Charlotte and other major employment centers are just a few miles from One Norman Square. There are multiple parks and outdoor recreation areas in the neighborhood, such as Lake Norman, Jetton Park, and Ramsey Creek County Park, which is perfect for enjoying the weekend. This premier location puts many local attractions within your grasp.

The apartment homes feature floor p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 per maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Covered Parking; included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $45/month (small); $75/month (large)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Norman Square have any available units?
One Norman Square has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Norman Square have?
Some of One Norman Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Norman Square currently offering any rent specials?
One Norman Square is offering the following rent specials: Receive a $250 or $500 Visa Gift Card on Select Homes after move-in when you apply today!
Is One Norman Square pet-friendly?
Yes, One Norman Square is pet friendly.
Does One Norman Square offer parking?
Yes, One Norman Square offers parking.
Does One Norman Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Norman Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Norman Square have a pool?
Yes, One Norman Square has a pool.
Does One Norman Square have accessible units?
No, One Norman Square does not have accessible units.
Does One Norman Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Norman Square has units with dishwashers.
Does One Norman Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Norman Square has units with air conditioning.
