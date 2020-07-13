Amenities
The professional staff at One Norman Square is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Cornelius, North Carolina, located directly across from Lake Norman. Your new home will offer luxury living in a premier Lake Norman location. Residents value the impressive selection of floor plans and amenities as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The neighborhood is great for commuters with Interstate 77, NC Route 73, and the Interstate 485 connector close by. Your community is surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the charming town of Cornelius. Uptown Charlotte and other major employment centers are just a few miles from One Norman Square. There are multiple parks and outdoor recreation areas in the neighborhood, such as Lake Norman, Jetton Park, and Ramsey Creek County Park, which is perfect for enjoying the weekend. This premier location puts many local attractions within your grasp.
The apartment homes feature floor p