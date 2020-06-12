/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
13 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
1 Unit Available
9000 Mapledale Court
9000 Mapledale Court, Cornelius, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Glenridge
1 Unit Available
19223 Kanawha Drive
19223 Kanawha Drive, Cornelius, NC
This home welcomes you with a rocking chair covered front porch on a tree lined street in the beautifully maintained Glenridge subdivision.
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
Birkdale Village
1 Unit Available
8126 Evanston Falls Road
8126 Evanston Falls Road, Cornelius, NC
Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level.
1 Unit Available
19830 North Ferry Street
19830 North Ferry Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.
1 Unit Available
20212 Amy Lee Drive
20212 Amy Lee Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978.
1 Unit Available
21334 Fiesta Place
21334 Fiesta Place, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME - VACATION EVERY DAY. Boat slip included with Lease! Gorgeous views from the back deck.
1 Unit Available
20555 Harbor View Drive
20555 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2294 sqft
Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities.
1 Unit Available
17104 Cabernet Court
17104 Cabernet Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1589 sqft
Bordeaux waterfront community within walking distance to parks and Birkdale village shops and restaurants. Enjoy a walk on the community boardwalk by the lake. Master suite on main floor.
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.
Glenridge
1 Unit Available
10139 Allison Taylor Court
10139 Allison Taylor Court, Cornelius, NC
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Oakhurst! Enjoy privacy and quiet surroundings at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees.
1 Unit Available
18935 Cloverstone Cir
18935 Cloverstone Circle, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1511 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
