furnished apartments
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
999 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
726 Southwest Drive
726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
1 Unit Available
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107
7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo.
1 Unit Available
5984 Cougar Lane
5984 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
5984 Cougar Lane Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the sought after Huntington Ridge community.
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
