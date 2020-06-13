Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC

Finding an apartment in Cornelius that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Antiquity
30 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
17 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
9000 Mapledale Court
9000 Mapledale Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2466 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
19830 North Ferry Street
19830 North Ferry Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
17811 Delmas Dr
17811 Delmas Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1447 sqft
Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
18935 Cloverstone Cir
18935 Cloverstone Circle, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Cornelius
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
940 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10224 Willingham Road
10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2470 sqft
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16403 Holly Crest Lane
16403 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
City Guide for Cornelius, NC

Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.

Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cornelius, NC

Finding an apartment in Cornelius that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

