106 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with garage
Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.
Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more
Cornelius apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.