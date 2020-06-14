Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with garage

Cornelius apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birkdale Village
1 Unit Available
8126 Evanston Falls Road
8126 Evanston Falls Road, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2177 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20212 Amy Lee Drive
20212 Amy Lee Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
21334 Fiesta Place
21334 Fiesta Place, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME - VACATION EVERY DAY. Boat slip included with Lease! Gorgeous views from the back deck.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20555 Harbor View Drive
20555 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2294 sqft
Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenridge
1 Unit Available
10139 Allison Taylor Court
10139 Allison Taylor Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2580 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Oakhurst! Enjoy privacy and quiet surroundings at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
18935 Cloverstone Cir
18935 Cloverstone Circle, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.
Results within 1 mile of Cornelius
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
618 Old Meeting Way
618 Old Meeting Way, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wonderful town home in Davidson within walking distance to shopping. This home is perfect! Well appointed with a bright floor plan and a 2 car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10645 Castlehill Drive
10645 Castlehill Drive, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2880 sqft
Agent is owner and there are options for a very flexible lease arrangement and for getting out of the lease early without penalty.
Results within 5 miles of Cornelius
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
City Guide for Cornelius, NC

Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.

Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cornelius, NC

Cornelius apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

