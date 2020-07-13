/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8901 Oakmoor Court
8901 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1652 sqft
8901 Oakmoor Court Available 08/01/20 8901 Oakmoor Court - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
21256 Hickory Street
21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive North, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
9000 Mapledale Court
9000 Mapledale Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2466 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Green
19448 Fridley Ln
19448 Fridley Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1296 sqft
***NOTE: The property is not furnished, Home interior will be repainted to Hailstorm Gray throughout, new photos are COMING SOON! Beautiful, two story home located on a corner lot in sought-after Heritage Green subdivision! Double porches lend a
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
909 sqft
Beautiful condo overlooking the picturesque park area. NEW PAINT! Wood floors, tile bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash - beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
19876 Deer Valley Dr
19876 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1181 sqft
Immaculate, 3rd-floor unit in Alexander Chase!Minutes to all the Lake Norman area has to offer! Walk to Birkdale Village! The great room features a corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Upgraded lighting accents the adjoining dining area.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
1 of 45
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18742 Nautical Drive #105
18742 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1019 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Admirals Quarters - 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo. Wonderful view of the pond and fountain. Covered patio. Open floor plan. Tile shower in master bath. Fireplace in living room. (RLNE4090643)
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Green
11512 Heritage Green Dr
11512 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1715 sqft
11512 Heritage Green Dr Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom. 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7840 Village Harbor Drive
7840 Village Harbor Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1257 sqft
PENTHOUSE condo overlooking the community pool and Lake Norman in Cornelius For Rent! The building has an elevator for easy access to this condo that has new carpet and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cornelius
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Similar Pages
Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius 3 BedroomsCornelius Accessible ApartmentsCornelius Apartments with Balcony
Cornelius Apartments with GarageCornelius Apartments with GymCornelius Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCornelius Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC