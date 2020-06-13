137 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenridge
1 Unit Available
19223 Kanawha Drive
19223 Kanawha Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2180 sqft
This home welcomes you with a rocking chair covered front porch on a tree lined street in the beautifully maintained Glenridge subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birkdale Village
1 Unit Available
8126 Evanston Falls Road
8126 Evanston Falls Road, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2177 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19773 Deer Valley Drive
19773 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd floor condo offers high vaulted ceilings. Secure entry. Spacious split floorpan wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar and a nice covered deck that overlooks the common area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9151 McDowell Creek Ct, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tons of community features - pond, pool, fitness center and access to Greenway Trail and Bikeway system. Split floor plan with office that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21334 Fiesta Place
21334 Fiesta Place, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME - VACATION EVERY DAY. Boat slip included with Lease! Gorgeous views from the back deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
17811 Delmas Dr
17811 Delmas Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1447 sqft
Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20555 Harbor View Drive
20555 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2294 sqft
Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17104 Cabernet Court
17104 Cabernet Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1589 sqft
Bordeaux waterfront community within walking distance to parks and Birkdale village shops and restaurants. Enjoy a walk on the community boardwalk by the lake. Master suite on main floor.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
18935 Cloverstone Cir
18935 Cloverstone Circle, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
999 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
City Guide for Cornelius, NC

Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.

Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cornelius, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cornelius renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

