137 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with balcony
Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.
Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cornelius renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.