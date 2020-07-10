/
apartments with washer dryer
81 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with washer-dryer
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
1 Unit Available
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.
1 Unit Available
8901 Oakmoor Court
8901 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1652 sqft
8901 Oakmoor Court Available 09/01/20 8901 Oakmoor Court - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
21256 Hickory Street
21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony.
1 Unit Available
18452 W Catawba Ave
18452 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2138 sqft
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in desirable Harborside Community. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and island.
1 Unit Available
9114 McDowell Creek Court
9114 Mcdowell Creek Court, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location! 24-unit building in the Alexander Chase community. Community amenities include the McDowell Creek Greenway. Walk or bike the greenway to shops, movie theater and restaurants in Birkdale Village.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
909 sqft
Beautiful condo overlooking the picturesque park area. NEW PAINT! Wood floors, tile bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash - beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
20212 Amy Lee Drive
20212 Amy Lee Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978.
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
1 Unit Available
21434 Country Club Drive
21434 Country Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2713 sqft
HARD TO FIND WATERFRONT HOME! VACATION EVERYDAY! STUNNING WIDE WATER VIEWS! This adorable 4-Bedroom lake-front home in Country Club Shores. Beautiful views from almost every room in the house. Over 125 feet of water frontage.
Results within 1 mile of Cornelius
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
3 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
2 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.
1 Unit Available
9921 Holly Center Drive
9921 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,301
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1523 sqft
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
16311 Holly Crest Lane
16311 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,186
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
