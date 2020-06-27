All apartments in Concord
2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW
Last updated August 16 2019 at 11:10 PM

2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW

2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have any available units?
2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW offer parking?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have a pool?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
