All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:04 PM

2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest

2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Cabarrus Country Club
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have any available units?
2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2589 Sunberry Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College