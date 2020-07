Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill garage parking coffee bar yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Even the most discerning Uptown Charlotte resident will be delighted to call The Mint home. Open floor plans with classically modern finishes and spectacular views of Uptown fill the sophisticated studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Located overlooking the new BB and T Ballpark, walking distance to the Bank of America Stadium, the EpiCentre, Romare Bearden Park and local shopping and dining, you will want to call The Mint home.