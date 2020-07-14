Ardmore Kings Grant

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: No deposits at all
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. We offer a master policy renters insurance for an additional $15, but if they have their own insurance that satisfies our needs
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300 for first pet, additional $225 for second
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Anything aggressive, no weight restrictions
Parking Details: One spot per apartment with parking passes, additional based on availability. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garages available for $150 additional a month.