Ardmore Kings Grant
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Ardmore Kings Grant

9015 Kings Grant Dr · (980) 217-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get One Month FREE when you move-in by 7/31 with a 12-month lease and 1/2 OFF Admin Fee on approved credit! $500 Waived Security Deposit! Schedule your virtual or in-person tour today!
Location

9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,155

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,510

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

3 Bedroom-2

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ardmore Kings Grant.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
trash valet
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
valet service
Welcome to Ardmore King's Grant! Indulge yourself in our delightful amenities or take advantage of the convenient location to all that's happening Charlotte -- there's something for everyone here! Comfortably nestled just minutes off of I-485 and I-85. Close to all the area's best shopping, restaurants, downtown Charlotte, Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: No deposits at all
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. We offer a master policy renters insurance for an additional $15, but if they have their own insurance that satisfies our needs
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300 for first pet, additional $225 for second
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Anything aggressive, no weight restrictions
Parking Details: One spot per apartment with parking passes, additional based on availability. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garages available for $150 additional a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ardmore Kings Grant have any available units?
Ardmore Kings Grant offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $975, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,155, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,510. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Ardmore Kings Grant have?
Some of Ardmore Kings Grant's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ardmore Kings Grant currently offering any rent specials?
Ardmore Kings Grant is offering the following rent specials: Get One Month FREE when you move-in by 7/31 with a 12-month lease and 1/2 OFF Admin Fee on approved credit! $500 Waived Security Deposit! Schedule your virtual or in-person tour today!
Is Ardmore Kings Grant pet-friendly?
Yes, Ardmore Kings Grant is pet friendly.
Does Ardmore Kings Grant offer parking?
Yes, Ardmore Kings Grant offers parking.
Does Ardmore Kings Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ardmore Kings Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ardmore Kings Grant have a pool?
Yes, Ardmore Kings Grant has a pool.
Does Ardmore Kings Grant have accessible units?
Yes, Ardmore Kings Grant has accessible units.
Does Ardmore Kings Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ardmore Kings Grant has units with dishwashers.
