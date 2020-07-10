9956 Kings Parade Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed, 3 Story Townhome in desired Ayrsley - Subdivision: Townhomes at Ayrsley

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half baths

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2007

Pets: No

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Steele Creek Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School



This 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and over 2300 square feet. The lower level has a large den area and half bath. Mid level has large living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and den with fireplace. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has his/her closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and rear entry 2 car garage. Located in desired Ayrsley complex off S. Tryon and I-485. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Minutes from Uptown or Fort Mill. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1650 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. From I-485 go South on Tryon, Left on Westinghouse, Left on Pioneer, Left on Lenox Pointe, Right on Kings Parade.



(RLNE3384464)