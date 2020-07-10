All apartments in Charlotte
9956 Kings Parade Blvd.

9956 Kings Parade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9956 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 3 Story Townhome in desired Ayrsley - Subdivision: Townhomes at Ayrsley
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half baths
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2007
Pets: No
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Steele Creek Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School

This 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and over 2300 square feet. The lower level has a large den area and half bath. Mid level has large living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and den with fireplace. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has his/her closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and rear entry 2 car garage. Located in desired Ayrsley complex off S. Tryon and I-485. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Minutes from Uptown or Fort Mill. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1650 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. From I-485 go South on Tryon, Left on Westinghouse, Left on Pioneer, Left on Lenox Pointe, Right on Kings Parade.

(RLNE3384464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have any available units?
9956 Kings Parade Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have?
Some of 9956 Kings Parade Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
9956 Kings Parade Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. offers parking.
Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have a pool?
No, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9956 Kings Parade Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

