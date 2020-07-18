9527 Mitchell Glen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Pristine Ballantyne Home in the heart of Blakeney. Grand 2-story entry foyer, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Over 3200 Sq Ft with Large 2 car garage. Office or Den on main level. Sweet Sunroom with Huge windows. Granite counters in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Big Master suite with garden tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, gorgeous modern subway tiled shower. Beautiful hardwoods on main. Blakeney shopping right around the corner. Great Schools.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.