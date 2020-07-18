All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9527 Mitchell Glen Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

9527 Mitchell Glen Dr

9527 Mitchell Glen Drive · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9527 Mitchell Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Pristine Ballantyne Home in the heart of Blakeney. Grand 2-story entry foyer, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Over 3200 Sq Ft with Large 2 car garage. Office or Den on main level. Sweet Sunroom with Huge windows. Granite counters in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Big Master suite with garden tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, gorgeous modern subway tiled shower. Beautiful hardwoods on main. Blakeney shopping right around the corner. Great Schools.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have any available units?
9527 Mitchell Glen Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have?
Some of 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Mitchell Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9527 Mitchell Glen Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity