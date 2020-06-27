All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:24 PM

9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court

9478 South Vicksburg Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Park Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9478 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Great 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in South Charlotte!!! Large, open living area with wood burning fireplace and access to a private balcony and storage closet. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances and breakfast area. Convenient to I-485, Quail Hollow Club, & Carolina Place Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have any available units?
9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court offer parking?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have a pool?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have accessible units?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte