9478 S. Vicksburg Park Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Great 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in South Charlotte!!! Large, open living area with wood burning fireplace and access to a private balcony and storage closet. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances and breakfast area. Convenient to I-485, Quail Hollow Club, & Carolina Place Mall.