All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9429 Turning Wheel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9429 Turning Wheel Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

9429 Turning Wheel Drive

9429 Turning Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9429 Turning Wheel Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have any available units?
9429 Turning Wheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9429 Turning Wheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9429 Turning Wheel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9429 Turning Wheel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive offer parking?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have a pool?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9429 Turning Wheel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9429 Turning Wheel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte