Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

8619 Warwick Crest Lane

8619 Warwick Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8619 Warwick Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Minutes from I485! Huge Backyard and back deck! Great for entertaining. All bedrooms are on 2nd level. One car garage. Washer and dryer hookups on 2nd level. Community Pool and Clubhouse. Please, no pets, no smoking. $65 non-refundable application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. This property does not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers. Fireplace is for decorative purposes and cannot be used. Please note the Resident Benefit Package is an additional fee of $30/mth for a single resident plus $5 for each additional resident 18 years of age and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have any available units?
8619 Warwick Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have?
Some of 8619 Warwick Crest Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 Warwick Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8619 Warwick Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 Warwick Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 Warwick Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 Warwick Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
