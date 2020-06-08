8619 Warwick Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool garage

Minutes from I485! Huge Backyard and back deck! Great for entertaining. All bedrooms are on 2nd level. One car garage. Washer and dryer hookups on 2nd level. Community Pool and Clubhouse. Please, no pets, no smoking. $65 non-refundable application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. This property does not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers. Fireplace is for decorative purposes and cannot be used. Please note the Resident Benefit Package is an additional fee of $30/mth for a single resident plus $5 for each additional resident 18 years of age and over.