Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

All bedrooms have walk-in closets! All appliances are included! Comes with laundry area. Cute home, at a great rate! Bright kitchen and dining area with lots of windows. Conveniently located off Prosperity Church & Browne Road.



12-24 month lease desired. $45 application fee per adult. One month rent and one month security deposit required to move in. Clean criminal record, credit history and eviction history required.