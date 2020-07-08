All apartments in Charlotte
832 Tilden Rd
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

832 Tilden Rd

832 Tilden Road · No Longer Available
Location

832 Tilden Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
832 Tilden Rd Available 03/01/20 Ranch 3 bed 2bath Garage Fenced back yard - near Whitewater center/485 - AVAILABLE: 3.1.20

Located off Moores Chapel Rd minutes to 485. Recently painted interior. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage, fenced yard and additional storage building. Appliances include washer/dryer, stove & refrigerator. . Double driveway. Hardwood or laminate flooring living and bedroom areas. Nice deck off back with handicap ramp.
Must see to appreciate. *Gas heat, central AC. Pets must be identified for owner approval.

Qualifications: Please do drive by house before calling for appointment. Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal charges on background check.

Directions: 77 North Merge onto Moore's Chapel Road Exit 12, Stay right on Moores Chapel Rd., left onto Tilden, Home is on the left.

(RLNE2004082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Tilden Rd have any available units?
832 Tilden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Tilden Rd have?
Some of 832 Tilden Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Tilden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
832 Tilden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Tilden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Tilden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 832 Tilden Rd offer parking?
Yes, 832 Tilden Rd offers parking.
Does 832 Tilden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Tilden Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Tilden Rd have a pool?
No, 832 Tilden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 832 Tilden Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 832 Tilden Rd has accessible units.
Does 832 Tilden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Tilden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
