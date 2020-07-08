Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

832 Tilden Rd Available 03/01/20 Ranch 3 bed 2bath Garage Fenced back yard - near Whitewater center/485 - AVAILABLE: 3.1.20



Located off Moores Chapel Rd minutes to 485. Recently painted interior. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage, fenced yard and additional storage building. Appliances include washer/dryer, stove & refrigerator. . Double driveway. Hardwood or laminate flooring living and bedroom areas. Nice deck off back with handicap ramp.

Must see to appreciate. *Gas heat, central AC. Pets must be identified for owner approval.



Qualifications: Please do drive by house before calling for appointment. Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal charges on background check.



Directions: 77 North Merge onto Moore's Chapel Road Exit 12, Stay right on Moores Chapel Rd., left onto Tilden, Home is on the left.



