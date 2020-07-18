829 Woodruff Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath house with 10x12 office and extra closet boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Spacious closet space. Walk to Panthers Stadium, Wesley Heights restaurants/bars/breweries, and Greenway entrance is across the street. Available for move in 8/15/20.



This home is currently occupied. To protect our residents and you, mask and gloves are required the whole time throughout the showing. Contact Bottom Line to schedule an appointment!