Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

829 Woodruff Place

829 Woodruff Place · No Longer Available
Location

829 Woodruff Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath house with 10x12 office and extra closet boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Spacious closet space. Walk to Panthers Stadium, Wesley Heights restaurants/bars/breweries, and Greenway entrance is across the street. Available for move in 8/15/20.

This home is currently occupied. To protect our residents and you, mask and gloves are required the whole time throughout the showing. Contact Bottom Line to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Woodruff Place have any available units?
829 Woodruff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 829 Woodruff Place currently offering any rent specials?
829 Woodruff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Woodruff Place pet-friendly?
No, 829 Woodruff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 829 Woodruff Place offer parking?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not offer parking.
Does 829 Woodruff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Woodruff Place have a pool?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not have a pool.
Does 829 Woodruff Place have accessible units?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Woodruff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Woodruff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Woodruff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

