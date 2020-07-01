7818 Surreywood Pl

Amenities

This classically styled ranch home sits on over a quarter acre lot - a hard to find combination! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, located in the quiet Sardis Woods neighborhood. Two living areas include a spacious den with pretty stone fireplace that opens out onto the back yard and large deck. A second living room could be used as an office, craft area or playroom. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Large laundry room. Fenced back yard for approved pets. Workshop/storage area. Home was upgraded recently with new ceramic bathroom floors, new patio doors, a new deck for entertaining and enjoying the spacious back yard, as well as new carpet in the living room. Other updates include white painted cabinets, ceiling fans to help keep utilities low, all located conveniently near shopping, restaurants and only short drive to US-74. Includes washer & dryer.



