Charlotte, NC
7818 Surreywood Pl
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

7818 Surreywood Pl

7818 Surreywood Place · No Longer Available
Location

7818 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This classically styled ranch home sits on over a quarter acre lot - a hard to find combination! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, located in the quiet Sardis Woods neighborhood. Two living areas include a spacious den with pretty stone fireplace that opens out onto the back yard and large deck. A second living room could be used as an office, craft area or playroom. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Large laundry room. Fenced back yard for approved pets. Workshop/storage area. Home was upgraded recently with new ceramic bathroom floors, new patio doors, a new deck for entertaining and enjoying the spacious back yard, as well as new carpet in the living room. Other updates include white painted cabinets, ceiling fans to help keep utilities low, all located conveniently near shopping, restaurants and only short drive to US-74. Includes washer & dryer.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7818 Surreywood Pl have any available units?
7818 Surreywood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7818 Surreywood Pl have?
Some of 7818 Surreywood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7818 Surreywood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7818 Surreywood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 Surreywood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7818 Surreywood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7818 Surreywood Pl offer parking?
No, 7818 Surreywood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7818 Surreywood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7818 Surreywood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 Surreywood Pl have a pool?
No, 7818 Surreywood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7818 Surreywood Pl have accessible units?
No, 7818 Surreywood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 Surreywood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7818 Surreywood Pl has units with dishwashers.

