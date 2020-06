Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Largest floor plan in Magnolia Place! 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus/office. His & Hers walk in closets, very large storage locker, walk in laundry room in a quiet residential street in scenic Dilworth. Minutes to uptown and walkable to grocery store, restaurants and more. Community is gated with secure entrance to building and covered parking under the building. Balcony is oversized and private.