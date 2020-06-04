7304 Brice Knoll Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease through Mike Modia and Hoover Gutierrez and receive a $250 IKEA GIFT CARD at lease signing! Call 704-774-8444 or email info@MGCarolina.com. Other incentives may apply on selected units (ie airpods, apple ipad, . For more information visit www.MGCarolina.com. Live a Resort Inspired Life in Extraordinary Alta Prosperity Village! Amenities include: Salt Water Pool, Outdoor Grilling Stations, TV Lounge and Fire Pit, Beach Cruiser Bikes, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Private Game Room, Starbucks Coffee Bar and MORE! Take FIDO to the dog park for a game of fetch followed by a little pampering at the Pet Spa! On Site Management, Energy Efficient Appliances, Single Basin Kitchen Sink, Granite Countertops, Expansive Closets, Funky Pendant Lighting, Wood Plank Flooring, Kitchen Island, Modern Fixtures and Private Rotunda Balconies! Conveniently located near shopping and dining! You will be IMPRESSED!