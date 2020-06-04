All apartments in Charlotte
7304 Brice Knoll Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

7304 Brice Knoll Lane

7304 Brice Knoll Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Brice Knoll Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease through Mike Modia and Hoover Gutierrez and receive a $250 IKEA GIFT CARD at lease signing! Call 704-774-8444 or email info@MGCarolina.com. Other incentives may apply on selected units (ie airpods, apple ipad, . For more information visit www.MGCarolina.com. Live a Resort Inspired Life in Extraordinary Alta Prosperity Village! Amenities include: Salt Water Pool, Outdoor Grilling Stations, TV Lounge and Fire Pit, Beach Cruiser Bikes, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Private Game Room, Starbucks Coffee Bar and MORE! Take FIDO to the dog park for a game of fetch followed by a little pampering at the Pet Spa! On Site Management, Energy Efficient Appliances, Single Basin Kitchen Sink, Granite Countertops, Expansive Closets, Funky Pendant Lighting, Wood Plank Flooring, Kitchen Island, Modern Fixtures and Private Rotunda Balconies! Conveniently located near shopping and dining! You will be IMPRESSED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have any available units?
7304 Brice Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have?
Some of 7304 Brice Knoll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Brice Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Brice Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Brice Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane has a pool.
Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Brice Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Brice Knoll Lane has units with dishwashers.
