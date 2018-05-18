715 Fairbanks Road

Amenities

Fantastic rental opportunity in one of Charlotte's Hottest Neighborhoods. Centrally located just minutes to SouthPark, trendy Park Road Shopping Center w Restaurants, Movies & More. Just a short commute to Uptown or take the light rail. Full brick ranch w hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w ample storage, eat in breakfast area and large pantry. Sun filled living & dining rooms. Master Suite w full bath. Ample sized secondary bedrooms w ceiling fans in each room. Large linen closet for added storage. Full laundry room with washer/dryer included. Oversized patio overlooks private & fully fenced yard. Dogs welcome! Access to Charlotte Greenway system is walking distance from the home. Ride the Greenway all the way down to Carolina Pavilion or hike / bike the several miles of mountain biking trails. This home offers all the conveniences and more. New Kitchen Appliance package to be installed including fridge. Rental rate discount avail for longer term leases.