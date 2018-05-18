All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

715 Fairbanks Road

715 Fairbanks Road · No Longer Available
Location

715 Fairbanks Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic rental opportunity in one of Charlotte's Hottest Neighborhoods. Centrally located just minutes to SouthPark, trendy Park Road Shopping Center w Restaurants, Movies & More. Just a short commute to Uptown or take the light rail. Full brick ranch w hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w ample storage, eat in breakfast area and large pantry. Sun filled living & dining rooms. Master Suite w full bath. Ample sized secondary bedrooms w ceiling fans in each room. Large linen closet for added storage. Full laundry room with washer/dryer included. Oversized patio overlooks private & fully fenced yard. Dogs welcome! Access to Charlotte Greenway system is walking distance from the home. Ride the Greenway all the way down to Carolina Pavilion or hike / bike the several miles of mountain biking trails. This home offers all the conveniences and more. New Kitchen Appliance package to be installed including fridge. Rental rate discount avail for longer term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Fairbanks Road have any available units?
715 Fairbanks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Fairbanks Road have?
Some of 715 Fairbanks Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Fairbanks Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 Fairbanks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Fairbanks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Fairbanks Road is pet friendly.
Does 715 Fairbanks Road offer parking?
No, 715 Fairbanks Road does not offer parking.
Does 715 Fairbanks Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Fairbanks Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Fairbanks Road have a pool?
No, 715 Fairbanks Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 Fairbanks Road have accessible units?
No, 715 Fairbanks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Fairbanks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Fairbanks Road has units with dishwashers.
