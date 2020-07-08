Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7131 Wandering Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7131 Wandering Creek Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7131 Wandering Creek Drive
7131 Wandering Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7131 Wandering Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Maureen with all your REAL ESTATE needs! 704-716-1329
YOUR SATISFACTION IS MY SUCCESS!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have any available units?
7131 Wandering Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have?
Some of 7131 Wandering Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7131 Wandering Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7131 Wandering Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131 Wandering Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7131 Wandering Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7131 Wandering Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
